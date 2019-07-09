Game of Thrones Prequel Title Possibly Revealed By George RR Martin

A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin may have just hinted at the title of the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. In the past, Martin referred to the show by the title The Long Night. Later, after HBO stressed that the show is still untitled, Martin corrected himself to say that The Long Night is his preferred title for the show, but only one possible title.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Martin touched on the title again. While he stressed that nothing is official yet, Martin revealed one suggested title that is a slight twist on his favorite. “I heard a suggestion that it could be called The Longest Night, which is a variant I wouldn’t mind,” he says. “That would be pretty good.”

The Game of Thrones prequel is now filming under the production title Bloodmoon. The existence of a Bloodmoon logo led some to believe that it would be the official series title, but that seems to not be the case.

S. J. Clarkson has is directing and executive producing the pilot of the prequel series. Naomi Watts is playing the series lead, though details about the character remain under wraps. The cast also includes Josh Whitehouse, Toby Regbo, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Alex Sharp, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx.

This prequel is one of a handful of potential Game of Thrones “successor shows” in development at HBO. President of programming Casey Bloys has said that no other such project will be put into production until after HBO gets the first off the ground.

“SJ Clarkson is directing. Everything is moving ahead. We’re excited,” Bloys said. “No other plans to pick up anything else until we get that one going and then we’ll think about if there’s any other one that we want to make. We really just want to get this one going, get it off to pilot and then we’ll think about other options.

“It’s a great world and great IP,” Bloys continued. “We’re going to do the pilot, see how it goes. Is it possible we do another one? Maybe. But I don’t want HBO to become a network that airs just Game of Thrones or Game of Thrones prequels. It should be said that Game of Thrones has been an incredible show for us but what we’re doing is a much more diversified slate so that we’re not in a position that we have to get the Game of Thrones franchise up and running or the lights are going out at HBO. That is not the situation and it never has been.”

