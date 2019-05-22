Sophie Turner Clears Up Her Game of Thrones Character’s Controversial Fate

Nearly every Game of Thrones fan had a prediction about how the journey would conclude in the series’ final episodes, with every fan hoping that their favorite character could become the ruler of Westeros. Early on in the series, Sophie Turner‘s Sansa Stark wasn’t considered to be a frontrunner for the throne, due in large part to her marriage with Joffrey and the subsequent abuse she suffered over the years. In more recent seasons, Sansa’s fanbase grew immensely, with her character overcoming trauma and exerting her power in the kingdom. Of the many controversial moments of the series finale, fans were disappointed with the character’s fate, which Turner recently addressed.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Game of Thrones

In recent seasons, Sansa displayed that she would be a strong ruler, with many fans thinking she would be the most appropriate choice to take over the Iron Throne in King’s Landing. Instead, her brother Bran took over leadership responsibilities, with the North serving as an independent kingdom which Sansa will rule over.

“Since she got to King’s Landing in Season One, she never wanted that Iron Throne,” Turner shared with Entertainment Tonight. “She never wanted to rule over that many people… I think, watching how this character finished on Game of Thrones was the most satisfying ending.”

Despite those fans who were disappointed that Sansa, a proven leader, wasn’t the one who ended up ruling the seven kingdoms, Turner’s experience with the character led her to believe that she earned the best possible ending.

“I love the way that Sansa’s journey ended,” the actress confessed. “I think it was kind of the one thing that she wanted throughout the whole show…to be home and to be where she felt most safe and comfortable and that’s Winterfell. She’s totally capable of leading those people.”

This final season sparked endless debates across social media, as nearly every episode offered audiences surprising reveals. Some audiences were so frustrated with the events of the final season that they started a petition demanding a remake of the final season, which Turner called out as being disrespectful.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” Turner shared with The New York Times. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

