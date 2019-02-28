‘Game of Thrones’ Reveals Final Season Character Emojis

The final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner, and the HBO series is letting fans have a little fun with the pending conclusion before things start getting serious. On Thursday morning, Game of Thrones introduced a full set of new character emojis on Twitter, giving every major player their own social media hashtag.

These emojis first appeared alongside the release of 20 character posters, which place many of the important players on the Iron Throne. The Game of Thrones Twitter account shared these individual images in tweets, along with the hashtag for that character, and the general hashtag #ForTheTrone. The “Throne” tag comes with an emoji of the Iron Throne itself.

Game of Thrones unveiled tags for the following characters: Daenerys, Jon Snow, Cersei, Arya, Jaime, Tyrion, Sansa, Bran, Brienne, Davos, Euron, Jorah, Greyworm, Melisandre, Missandei, Sam, Theon, Varys, The Hound, and The Night King. You can check them all out below!

All of these emojis are pretty small, but the Twitter TV account shared a thread filled with blown-up, detailed versions of each one. Here’s a few:

While most emojis on Twitter are just for fun, Game of Thrones is actually turning these adorable little social media images into a contest for fans.

As the show revealed in a later tweet, a giant screen in New York City’s Times Square has been dedicated to the final Game of Thrones predictions from fans. If you tweet the character you think will end up on the Iron Throne, along with the “Throne” hashtag, you’ll have a chance to appear on the running billboard. A similar set up has been revealed in Toronto as well.

Send a raven, New York City.

Tweet who you think will sit on the Iron Throne using #ForTheThrone for a chance to be featured in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/5Dg4qkYBoS — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 28, 2019

Who do you think will end up on the Iron Throne at the end of Game of Thrones? Let us know your best prediction in the comments!

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 14th.

