Game of Thrones Fans Are Worried Ghost Will Die

The Battle for Winterfell has begun on HBO’s Game of Thrones, and fans have been bracing for the worst. With the series at its final season, fans have been worried for every character as the series has proven time and time again that no one is truly safe. That same rule unfortunately applies to the fan-favorite animal companions, and so fans are now worried about Ghost more than anything.

With Ghost appearing on the front line to fight the initial wave of White Walkers, and thus not appearing after their initial attack. Fans are definitely hoping Ghost is safe. It appears that almost out of every character in the series, Ghost has the most emotional support behind. It would be a terrible loss in what is sure to be a bloody battle.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Ghost, and are praying for his survival after the Battle of Winterfell and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

PROTECT GHOST

Will NOT Be Okay With This!

The Front Line Though?!?!

OK BUT WHY WOULD YOU SEND GHOST ON THE FRONT LINE #gameofthrones — ash ✨ (@lizziesdarcy) April 29, 2019

No No No No No

WHYYYYYYY

But Why is He in the Front???

Better Be Okay…

Ghost better be okay #GameofThrones — Diamond Stevens🥂 (@ddiaamonndd) April 29, 2019

Why’d You Do This Jon?

Why isn’t Ghost on the mountain top with Jon? #RIPGhost #GameOfThrones — Lyanna “You Aint My Queen” Mormont (@DeeLovelyone79) April 29, 2019

