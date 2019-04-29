Game of Thrones Star Honors the Surprising Death of His Character

Last night, HBO aired Game of Thrones Season Eight, Episode Three, “The Long Night.” The episode chronicled the Battle of Winterfell, in which the forces of Westeros assembled at Winterfell and fought back against the Night King’s army of undead. The battle left several characters dead, and one of the actors who play a key role in the episode is saying goodbye.

Alife Allen played Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones. In “The Long Night,” Theon and his men were tasked with defending Bran Stark in the godswood as he attempted to lure out the Night King. Theon performed his duty admirably, ultimately falling to the Night King while defending Bran.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Allen honored his fallen character with a post on Instagram. The post is a photo of Theon’s breastplate, which sports the Kraken crest of House Greyjoy. Allen posted it with a lone heart emoji, but Pilou Asbaek, who plays Theon’s brother Euron, chimed in with a comment, writing, “Alfie…wow…An incredible character you have created. I have loved every minute of Theon’s storyline, because of your beautiful work. From the bottom of my heart THANKS. It’s a been a true pleasure and I’m proud to call you my friend!”

View this post on Instagram 💔 A post shared by alfieallen (@alfieeallen) on Apr 28, 2019 at 8:11pm PDT

This moment brought Theon’s character arc full circle. When Game of Thrones began, Theon lived in Winterfell as a ward of Eddard Stark, part of the agreement that ended the Greyjoy rebellion against King Robert Baratheon. When the War of the Five Kings broke out, Theon returned to his family’s home in the Iron Islands to ask his father to support Robb Stark’s bid for the throne. Instead, Theon’s family pressured him into betraying the Starks and capturing Winterfell.

Theon paid for his betrayal when Lord Bolton retook Winterfell on behalf of Cersei Lannister. Theon was tortured by Bolton’s bastard, Ramsay Snow, and turned into the wretched servant Reek. Theon began his path to redemption by rescuing Sansa Stark from Ramsay. He then rescued his sister, Yara, from Euron and returned to Winterfell to defend it against the dead. In his final moments with Bran Stark, Bran told Theon that he was “home” and that he was “a good man.”

What did you think of Theon’s death in last night’s episode of Game of Thrones? Do you feel like his story came to a satisfying conclusion? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!