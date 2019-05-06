How Game of Thrones Just Set Up the CleganeBowl

The third to last episode of Game of Thrones has come to a close, and it set up a long-awaited moment in the series. Sandor Clegane AKA the Hound is heading to King’s Landing with Arya Stark, which means he’s finally on his way to confront his brother, Gregor Clegane AKA the Mountain. Fans have been waiting for the two characters to fight ever since it was revealed early in the series that it was the Mountain that burned the Hound’s face when they were children.

“There’s only one thing that’ll make me happy,” The Hound told Sansa Stark earlier in the episode. He then set off with Arya to King’s Landing to fulfill his goal of killing his brother.

The Hound has always vowed that he would one kill his brother, and fans have nicknamed the inevitable encounter the CleganeBowl. The two characters faced off for the first time in many years last season when they both attended the summit that was meant to convince Cersei Lannister of the threat of the army of the dead. During that encounter, the Hound threatened the Mountain with the following:

“Remember me? Yeah, you do. You’re even f***ing uglier than I am now. What did they do to you? It doesn’t matter. That’s not how it ends for you, brother. You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.”

Interestingly, despite fan’s eagerness for the two brothers to meet again, the encounter in the season seven finale was only the second time they two characters have been seen onscreen together. In the fifth episode of season one, the two fought when the Mountain attacked Loras Tyrell after he lost to him in a joust.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

