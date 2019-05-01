Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 First Look Photos Released

Just like that, The Battle of Winterfell is now behind us. One of the most highly-anticipated episodes in Game of Thrones history is a thing of the past, with quite a few less casualties than expected, and it’s time to start looking ahead to the final three episodes of the series.

This Sunday, the fourth of episode of the eighth and final season is set to air on HBO, once again without a title. To help us mentally prepare for what’s to come, HBO has unveiled a set of eight new photos from the new installment, teasing a pretty emotional funeral to honor those that were lost in “The Long Night.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many of these photos are solely focused on the funeral, the last couple of images tease the next phase of the war for control of the Seven Kingdoms. Cersei is still waiting in King’s Landing, and it looks like Daenerys is readying what forces she has left and sailing down to the capital.

We’ve got no idea what’s in store for the next episode of Game of Thrones, but these photos definitely give us a little bit of an idea. Take a look at all of the new images below!

The Aftermath

Dany & Drogon

Targaryen Fleet

The Lone Wolf Dies

But the Pack

Survives

War Room

Cersei & Euron