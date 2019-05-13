Game of Thrones Series Finale Preview Released

The final episode of Game of Thrones is upon us, and while we’re wishing this Song of Ice and Fire would never end, it looks like the narrative has reached its natural conclusion. And after the events of the final season, some of us just want to get this show over and done with.

While Daenerys Targaryen was presented as a benevolent ruler during her time in Essos, her attempted takeover in Westeros has portrayed her as an unhinged, vengeful tyrant — much like her father known as the Mad King. It doesn’t look like that will change in the final episode.

There are lots of questions left for fans wondering the fates of their favorite characters.

Will Jon Snow stand by idly after his queen/girlfriend/aunt burn down King’s Landing all because of a grudge? Will Tyrion have to pay for his actions, whether they were noble or otherwise? And what will happen to the North? Will Sansa Stark be left to rule Westeros, and what would Arya Stark have to say about her brother’s relationship with the Mother of Dragons after everything that’s happened, and everything that she saw during the Targaryen’s sack of King’s Landing?

We might think we know what happens, but the stars of the series have long promised that the finale would leave fans stunned.

Sansa actress Sophie Turner appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where the host asked her how much pain fans could expect in the finale.

“This is a pain scale. A pain measurement scale from a doctor’s office. Now, from zero to ten, how much pain will we feel at the end of Game of Thrones?,” Fallon asked. “Not you, personally,” he clarified. “The audience.”

“I mean, it’s probably gonna be around… THERE!” she yelled. Turner hilariously teased her hand from the no pain option to the maximum amount of pain. “It will be,” she promised.

We’ll see what she means when Game of Thrones ends next week, the series finale set to premiere on HBO.

