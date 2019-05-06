‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Episode Lengths Confirmed

HBO has confirmed the length of all six episodes of Game of Thrones‘ final season.

Yesterday, HBO’s schedule confirmed that the Game of Thrones season eight premiere episode will be 54-minutes long. The second episode of the season is listed as 58-minutes long.

As noted by Latino Review, HBO has now updated its schedule with all six episodes of the show’s final season and their runtimes.

The runtimes and their airdates are:

Episode 1: 54 minutes – April 14th

Episode 2: 58 minutes – April 21st

Episode 3: 60 minutes – April 28th

Episode 4: 78 minutes – May 5th

Episode 5: 80 minutes – May 12th

Episode 6: 80 minutes – May 19th

That means that the final three episodes of the series are practically film-length, with virtually another entire episode of content spread across those final three episodes.

The longer runtimes of the final episodes of the show fit with HBO chief Richard Piepler’s description of the show’s final season as being like six movies.

“It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’” Plepler said. “They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

Director David Nutter has also previously hinted that the episodes would be longer than average.

“Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure,” Nutter shared during a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread.

Nutter also expressed how happy he is with how the show’s final season turned out.

“I’m completely satisfied with how season 8 ends,” Nutter wrote. “I think that [the showrunners] did a tremendous job, and they took into consideration what the fans want, as well as what is right as far as storytelling is concerned. I guarantee there’s going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it’s really very compelling stuff.”

Game of Thrones Season Eight premieres April 15th on HBO.

