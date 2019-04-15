‘Game of Thrones’ Fans React to Jon and Arya’s Reunion

On Game of Thrones, the Stark family has been through what can only be described as hell. They’ve endured brutal loss, the horrors of war, and perhaps the most difficult of all, separation. One of those separations — that of Jon Snow and Arya Stark — has been particularly difficult for fans. Despite being half siblings (as far as they knew), Jon and Arya had a special bond. Despite that bond the pair haven’t seen one another since the series pilot and a lot has happened to both of them since then. However, in tonight’s Season 8 premiere, Jon and Arya reunite — and fans can’t contain their joy.

Warning: spoilers for the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones below.

In tonight’s season premiere, Jon Snow returns to Winterfell along with Daenerys Targaryen, having bent the knee to her and pledged House Stark in Season 7. Jon’s return to Winterfell brings him back to siblings Sansa and Bran, bit initially Arya is nowhere to be found. Sansa even mentions that the younger sister is probably “lurking” somewhere nearby. It isn’t too long later that her lurking comes to an end. Anya and Jon reunite under the Weirwood tree and while there’s an awful lot going on — namely Sansa’s skepticism about Jon’s allegiance to Daenerys — the reunion between Arya and Jon is still full of sibling love, the two “outsiders” of the Stark family together again at long last.

It was a long-awaited reunion that left fans freaking out online. Many took to Twitter to share their emotional reactions, largely in GIF form, a reaction filled with tears, excitement, and even a few laughs. You can read on for some of our favorite reactions to Jon and Arya’s reunion in the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones and be sure to share with us your reaction in the comments below.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Happy tears

WHEN JON AND ARYA FINALLY REUNITED I ALMOST CRIED HAPPY TEARS OMGGGG #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/nCm8IjGLjp — Martin Cuadra (@martincuadraaa) April 15, 2019

My babies!

So cute

I just love to see old bonds be reunited! Jon and Arya is so cute #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5YVTwqp572 — Louie (@LouieBoon) April 15, 2019

Honestly? Same.

Me watching Jon and Arya seeing each other again #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/IHvF773TFB — ZeRoK0oL (@Zerok0ol) April 15, 2019

Worth the wait

The Jon and Arya reunion was worth the two year wait #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/clljfNdeBE — Abby of House Tyrell (@hi_i_read) April 15, 2019

Seems about right

100% chance of tears

Oh Jon

Has Arya ever used needle????? Oh Jon my sweet child…



#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/OtDGOyKdRf — Zachary (@zbar1127) April 15, 2019

8 seasons in the making

Sobbing forever