TV Shows

‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over the New Opening Credits

WARNING: Potential spoilers up ahead for Game of Thrones Season Eight. Proceed with caution if you […]

By

WARNING: Potential spoilers up ahead for Game of Thrones Season Eight. Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched the season premiere.

Winter has arrived in Westeros and fans were treated to an all-new wintry opening credits sequence. As with past episodes, the credits sequence took viewers around the continent to various places the episode is set to take place in. This episode’s title sequence only visited three locations: the broken wall, Last Heart (the seat of House Umber), and King’s Landing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While in King’s Landing, the camera goes inside the castle and viewers see the Iron Throne, complete with a Lannister banner overhead.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the new opening credits!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Darker…

ALERT!

Screaming Watch Party

Crying

Batten Down The Hatches

INSANE!

Loving It

Tagged:
,

Related Posts