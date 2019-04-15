‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over the New Opening Credits

WARNING: Potential spoilers up ahead for Game of Thrones Season Eight. Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched the season premiere.

Winter has arrived in Westeros and fans were treated to an all-new wintry opening credits sequence. As with past episodes, the credits sequence took viewers around the continent to various places the episode is set to take place in. This episode’s title sequence only visited three locations: the broken wall, Last Heart (the seat of House Umber), and King’s Landing.

While in King’s Landing, the camera goes inside the castle and viewers see the Iron Throne, complete with a Lannister banner overhead.

Darker…

Loving the new title sequence for #GoT #GameofThrones – it’s darker since winter is here.. — Gautam Godse (@gautamgodse) April 15, 2019

ALERT!

NEW TITLE SEQUENCE ALERT WINTER IS HERE — Trenise Ferreira (@TreniseFerreira) April 15, 2019

Screaming Watch Party

It’s the title sequence

the whole watching party is screaming “oh wow oh man oh wow winter”



but all I’ve ever heard about this show is that it’s winter coming so why are we surprised? — Ally Beans, CSA (@castingbyally) April 15, 2019

Crying

They’ve changed the title sequence 😭 winter is here 😭 — Sammy (@sammyrogan_) April 15, 2019

Batten Down The Hatches

A NEW title sequence? The realm is battening down the hatches for winter #spoilers — The DePaulia (@TheDePaulia) April 15, 2019

INSANE!

1st part of #GameofThrones has been insane!!! Love it! New title intro looks so cool! 😇 — 𝓑𝓮𝓮🐝 (@biancaobray) April 15, 2019

Loving It