Backlash Erupts Over Game of Thrones Petition to Remake Final Season

A petition urging Game of Thrones producers HBO to remake its eighth and final season is receiving pushback of its own on social media.

The petition, since signed more than 575,000 times, campaigns to redo the season with “competent writers,” away from “woefully incompetent” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite Season 8 reaching ratings highs with its most recent episode — penultimate episode “The Bells” emerged as HBO’s most-watched single episode of any series with 18.4 million viewers — that episode also marked the series’ lowest-ever critically rated episode, earning just a 47 percent critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Benioff and Weiss previously told EW fan reception “matters a lot” to the showrunners, who hope to deliver a satisfying conclusion to the George R. R. Martin-inspired fantasy drama.

“We want people to love it,” Weiss said. “It matters a lot to us. “We’ve spent 11 years doing this. We also know no matter what we do, even if it’s the optimal version, that a certain number of people will hate the best of all possible versions. There is no version where everybody says, ‘I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this’ — that’s an impossible reality that doesn’t exist. I’m hoping for the Breaking Bad [finale] argument where it’s like, ‘Is that an A or an A+?’”

Added Benioff, “From the beginning we’ve talked about how the show would end. A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry.”

Game of Thrones concludes Sunday, May 19 on HBO.

Slide 1

Signing a petition to demand HBO remake Season 8 of “Game of Thrones” is not only juvenile and embarrassing, it will be about as effective as signing a petition to add five more days to June “cuz then summer will be longer!” — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) May 15, 2019

Slide 2

Please sign my petition to remake everyone, who signed this #GameofThrones petition. https://t.co/7SGkZ36szn — Nathan Hamill (@NathanHamill) May 16, 2019

Slide 3

“remaking season 8 of Game of Thrones with different writers” is actually very easy & you don’t even need a petition to do it. it’s called fanfic. — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) May 16, 2019

Slide 4

Can’t believe theres actually a petition from “fans” asking for a remake of s08 of Game of Thrones!!! pic.twitter.com/C5ixkQTxAh — Daniel Henriques (@DHenriquesInks) May 16, 2019

Slide 5

Petition for Game of Thrones to be reshot so that everything is the same except that whenever a character gets angry a train whistle sounds and steam shoots out of their ears — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) May 16, 2019

Slide 6

It’s as if my point wasn’t more clearer. #GameOfThrones fans have gathered to almost HALF a million in 2 days…and for a bullshit cause. You think if that bullshit petition gets to a million they’re going to write a new season? Probably not, but supply and demand is key. pic.twitter.com/Lt1kmMQA96 — John Aaron Garza 🦅🌙 (@Ser_Jon_Arryn) May 16, 2019

Slide 7

People!! That’s not how this works. You can’t petition creators to do a do-over of something you don’t like.



Not The Last Jedi.



Not Captain Marvel.



Not Game of Thrones.



Either like it or don’t and move on with your life. It’s all just pretend for cripes sake!! pic.twitter.com/eWD14gZYHK — Calvin “Marty” Klein (@EightyEight_MPH) May 16, 2019

Slide 8

Why make a stupid petition to re-do #GameofThrones Season 8, when you could actually make a petition for an animated ASOIAF series that is actually faithful to the source material? pic.twitter.com/eJkLhnFx0Y — Nick (@nikalxandr) May 16, 2019

Slide 9

I’ve been a fan of Game of Thrones since the beginning and I’ve always rooted for my girl Dany but Seriously?! A petition for Thousands of Game of Thrones?! ITS GAME OF THRONES! EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED ! y’all want a happy ending, go watch a Disney princess film #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/UYyEAgtZYh — carliiiiiiii (@c_arlaaa6779) May 16, 2019

Slide 10