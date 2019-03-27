‘Game of Thrones’ Star Teases Tormund’s Role in Season 8

The penultimate season of Game of Thrones concluded with a heartbreaking cliffhanger that left the fate of fan-favorite Free Folk leader Tormund Giantsbane in question. Tormund, along with a couple others, was last seen on the top of the wall when the Night King’s dragon brought it down, and it was unclear if they would somehow survive the fall. Well, the trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 finally answered that question and confirmed that Tormund was indeed alive and would be appearing at some point in the final six episodes of the series.

Since he was only in one scene in the trailer, and it was a mysterious shot that didn’t provide viewers with any kind of context, Tormund’s actual role in the season is still up in the air. Fortunately, the actor behind Tormund’s beloved beard is offering the first details on what the character will be up to this time around.

During an interview with EW, Kristofer Kivju said that Tormund’s main goal in the final season was to find closure for his people, and finally put an end to the terrifying stories they’ve been told for generations.

“He wants closure,” Hivju said. “All the Free Folk grew up with the horror stories of the White Walkers, like that story Nan told Bran in season 1 with the ice spiders — except having seen them. This has been the terror of their worst nightmare as long as they’ve existed. Tormund has confronted them many times. This is the nightmare moment where you have to face centuries of bad dreams.”

Hivju went on to say that right now is the perfect time for Game of Thrones to come to an end, since the entire cast is still enjoying what they’re doing.

“Every seventh year there isn’t a cell in your body that hasn’t changed,” she continued. “Even your bones. Your new cells learned what your old cells knew. And you have your soul. This flesh is not the same as what was sitting here seven years ago. Everything has an end. Everybody is exhausted and nobody is tired. It’s a long, intense journey, and extremely satisfying; it’s so seldom to have this positive drive through every season, from your first day to your last day. Everybody wants to up their game and make it even better. We feel like we’re always competing with ourselves. So it’s satisfying to end it and we’re ending it when everybody still loves being here.”

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on HBO.

