Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Shares Heartwarming Goodbye Post

The night is finally here! After eight seasons, one of the most beloved shows in television history is coming to an end. Fans across the world are celebrating Game of Thrones today, and that includes the show’s cast. A recent heartwarming post comes from Emilia Clarke, the actor best known for playing Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regent of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons.

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice,” Clarke wrote.

She added, “Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended.”

Many people were quick to comment on the post, including some of her co-stars and other creatives.

“Beautiful,” John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) wrote.

“You madam, are a supremely talented bean,” Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, A Simple Favor) added.

“As you continue to fly, he flies beside you. Congratulations E,” Charlie McDowell (director of The One I Love) replied.

It’s nice to see Clarke celebrating her character, especially after her divisive turn in last week’s episode. She even posted a hilarious photo in response to the big twist.

Now that Dany has gone full Mad Queen, the big question for tonight remains: who will end up on the Iron Throne? Who would you like to see come out victorious tonight? Tell us in the comments!

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs tonight on HBO TV at 9/8c.