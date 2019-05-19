Game of Thrones Actor John Bradley Celebrates the Show’s Journey

Happy Game of Thrones night! After eight seasons, one of the biggest phenomena in television history is coming to an end. Fans across the globe are celebrating the series finale of Game of Thrones today, and that includes the show’s cast. The most recent touching post comes from John Bradley, the actor best known for playing Samwell Tarly.

“So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything,” he wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including fans and some of his co-stars.

“Thanks for representing us big bear nerdy types,” @pappajohnc wrote.

“Sam was a breath of fresh air and left us All wanting More!!!,” @anasdesign added.

“Thank you for being Sam!,” Sibel Kekilli (Shae) replied.

Even Lena Headey, the actor best known for playing Cersei Lannister, commented with three broken heart emojis.

Currently, it’s unclear if Bradley will even be showing up in the final episode as he already got a nice send-off in “The Last of the Starks.” It was revealed that him and Gilly were having a baby, and he said his heartfelt goodbye to Jon. Although, many fans believe the end will reveal that Sam has been chronicling the events of Game of Thrones in a book, so perhaps we’ll get to see that tonight.

In addition to Sam’s status, many fans are eager to discover who will live, die, and who will end up on the Iron Throne. What do you think will happen tonight? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST