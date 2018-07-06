Sophie Turner Reveals ‘Game Of Thrones’ Has An Unpredictable Ending

A majority of HBO’s Game of Thrones storyline was predictable to fans who had read the books upon which the series was based, given that it recreated a majority of the novels’ plot points. The upcoming final season, however, is not based on previously released material, making the events surprising. According to star Sophie Turner, even devout fans will find the conclusion unpredictable.

“For me – without giving anything away, I guess – I was satisfied with how unpredictable the show’s ending really is,” Turner shared with Digital Spy, while noting that “it really is so unpredictable the way that [the series] ends up”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the joys of the show is that it has inspired hordes of fans to create their own theories about how the overall journey will pan out, though Turner notes that even fans who have crafted complex theories will end up surprised.

“People have come up with so many fan theories about how it’s going to end, and who will end up where, and who will end up with who. It really is so unpredictable the way that it ends up. I’m very satisfied with that, and I think that the fans will be satisfied with that, too,” the actress confessed. “Well, we hope. We’ll see!“

Author George R.R. Martin has been directly involved in bringing the series to life, though producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have helped dictate the structure of the season and make the necessary decisions of how to differentiate the series from the books. Once the show’s storyline moved past the published novels, Benioff and Weiss were given Martin’s “blessing, and they continued [the show] in the vein that they thought it would go,” according to Turner.

“From reading the books thus far, it was their interpretation of where they thought the show would go,” the actress detailed about how the series and books differ. “They’re still doing justice to the story, and serving the characters in the way they feel like they should be. I mean, they definitely upped the ante [in the final episodes]. They’ve got nice, big battle scenes, that’s for sure.”

Fans have been waiting for more than a year since the last new episodes debuted, resulting in desperate searches for clues. Even a tattoo Turner got to celebrate the series’ conclusion was dissected by fans, thinking the key to the finale laid within the body art.

“That would be terrible, if I got the ending tattooed on my body, just before the last season came out,” Turner teased. “That would be so stupid.”

Filming for the final season will reportedly conclude this week with the new episodes debuting sometime next year.

Do you think the show will end as surprisingly as Turner is hinting? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Digital Spy]