The CleganeBowl Finally Went Down on Game of Thrones, And Here’s Who Won

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones is coming to an end, and fans have finally learned which brother came out on top during the CleganeBowl. Fans have been waiting years for Sandor Clegane AKA the Hound to face off with Gregor Clegane AKA the Mountain, and in the end, neither brother survived. That being said, it it was an epic conclusion.

While King’s Landing was falling, the Hound blew through some Kingsguards to face the Mountain, who surprisingly disobeyed his queen in order to fight his brother. He even took Qyburn down in the process.

The Hound drove his sword through his brother’s stomach, but the monster Qyburn created just ripped it out. The two continued to fight as the Mountain choked the Hound, and the Hound stabbed the Mountain repeatedly. The Mountain even pulled the infamous skull crush move he used on Oberyn Martell in season four right before the Hound stabbed his brother through the eye. When the Mountain STILL didn’t die, the Hound knew there was only one option left: he lunged towards his brother and dove them both off the side of the building.

Before tonight, the Hound and the Mountain had only ever appeared onscreen together twice before. First, in the fifth episode of season one when the two fought after the Mountain attacked Loras Tyrell for beating him in a joust. Second, in the season finale of the seventh season when they both attended the summit that was meant to convince Cersei Lannister of the threat of the army of the dead. During that encounter, the Hound threatened the Mountain:

“Remember me? Yeah, you do. You’re even f***ing uglier than I am now. What did they do to you? It doesn’t matter. That’s not how it ends for you, brother. You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.”

While they both died, we’re going to claim the Hound victorious since it was his decision to throw them both over the edge. Rest well, Sandor Clegane.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

