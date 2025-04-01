Rick and Morty Season 8 Reveals Streaming Release Date, Story Details

Rick and Morty Season 8 has finally locked down its streaming release date, and with it has revealed the first story details from the coming season. Rick and Morty Season 8 is finally going to make its debut with Adult Swim later this year after missing out on 2024 entirely. Rick and Morty Season 7 wrapped up its run back in 2023, but needed to take some extra time before Season 8’s release due to production stalls from the WGA strike. This meant that for the first time in a few seasons, the wait for more Rick and Morty would last longer than a single year.

But now Rick and Morty Season 8 is more real than ever before as Adult Swim has confirmed that the new episodes will begin their broadcast later this May. As part of this initial announcement, Adult Swim has also confirmed that Rick and Morty Season 8 will be available for streaming with both Max and Hulu in the United States beginning on September 1st. This is the first time the streaming release date has been confirmed ahead of a new season’s release, so fans can mark their calendars accordingly for the drop.

Rick and Morty Season 8 will be officially premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, May 25th at 11:00PM EST. Revealed during Adult Swim’s April Fool’s Day stunt for the year, Rick and Morty Season 8 also confirmed that series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder will be returning for the new season. At the same time, the core voice cast of Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer are confirmed to be returning for their respective roles in the new season as well.

Along with this confirmation, Adult Swim has also shared the first story synopsis for Rick and Morty Season 8, and the series really is playing more coy than ever about what to expect in the coming episodes, “Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!” As you’d expect, there’s not much crucial to really grab on here but it’s exciting nonetheless.

How to Catch Up With Rick and Morty

If you wanted to catch up with Rick and Morty, you can find the first seven seasons of the animated series streaming with Max and Hulu. While the story details for Season 8 tease that it’s going to be another wild season that’s going to be hard to predict week to week, Rick and Morty does have an ongoing story that connects the dots in between each season. This is especially true in the last few seasons especially, and things are heating up as Rick and Morty gets closer to Season 10. But that won’t be all.

Rick and Morty not only is still working on the initial 70 episode order that Adult Swim had renewed it for following Season 3 of the series, but Adult Swim has gone even further and renewed the series for an additional two seasons. This means that Rick and Morty has at least 12 seasons in the pipeline and it will continue to tell all kinds of stories as the years continue. There’s no telling what might be coming next, so there’s no better time as any than to jump in now.