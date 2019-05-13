Daenerys Gets Her Revenge on the Iron Fleet in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones is in full swing, and The Last War has finally begun. The Iron Fleet is going up against Daenerys Targaryen’s army, and it looks like she’s sparing no expensive when it comes to getting her revenge over last week’s death of Missandei and Rhaegal.

During tonight’s episode, Dany and Dorgon came in strong, burning the Iron Fleet while dodging Euron Greyjoy’s spears that killed Rhaegal last week. It appears the entire Iron Fleet has been destroyed, but Euron Greyjoy seemed to escape by jumping from his ship on time. Now, Dany and Drogon are joining the rest of her armies as they attempt to take King’s Landing.

With one and a half episodes of the series left, fans are wondering who will die and who will end up on the Iron Throne. We’re already seen the deaths of Varys, Missandei, Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy, Lyanna Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Melisandre, Dolorous Edd, Rhaegal, and the Night King. Who do you think will die in the series finale?? Tell us in the comments!

There are countless theories floating around about who will live and die, but it appears no one in Westeros is safe. If you’re worried about what’s to come in the final episodes of the series, you’re not wrong. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

