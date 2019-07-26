Game of Thrones Creators Are Set to Leave HBO

David Benioff and Dan Weiss made a bonafide phenomenon for HBO with Game of Thrones, but it sounds like they could soon be taking their talents elsewhere. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo is in the process of striking a new overall deal, which would potentially include options for them to develop both movies and TV. The report indicates that Benioff and Weiss have had meetings with Amazon Studios, Netflix, and most recently Disney/FX.

Amazon Studios was initially believed to be the front-runner in the deal, but Netflix reportedly created a competitive counteroffer several weeks ago. Disney has reportedly entered the conversation in the form of a TV deal with FX Productions, which would go alongside a film deal with the company.

Reportedly, Benioff and Weiss are looking for a deal that could be as much as $200 million, in an attempt to beat the $150 million deal that Amazon has with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. There is also an indication that the pair’s popularity among these other studios has improved thanks to Thrones‘ recent Emmy buzz after the show’s controversial final season earned a record-breaking 32 nominations.

There’s no indication exactly where Benioff and Weiss will end up, although the nature of their Star Wars trilogy seems to make some believe that it will be Disney. Earlier this year, Disney exec Bob Iger confirmed that the duo’s first Star Wars film will be the next to debut after The Rise of Skywalker, with a current release date of December 16, 2022. While that might not immediately indicate that Benioff and Weiss will fully set up shop at the House of Mouse, fans will have to wait and see.

The report also says that HBO did not offer to compete to keep Benioff and Weiss in house, both because of the price tag on the deal and the Star Wars of it all. The pair’s controversial Confederate series – which imagined an alternate reality in which slavery was still legal – has reportedly been shelved at the network. Beyond that, Benioff and Weiss will reportedly be credited as executive producers on any forthcoming Thrones prequels, albeit in a hands-off capacity.

“Any place that they end up at would be lucky to have them,” HBO programming exec Casey Bloys said during a recent appearance at the TCAs. “I want talent to make as much money as they can… I think anything they have with us would likely not go forward.”

