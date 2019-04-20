‘Game of Thrones’ Star Teases Major Return in Final Season

Ever since the character first appeared in the second season of Game of Thrones, fans have wondered about the mysterious Red Priestess known as Melisandre. Who is she? What does she want? And what the hell is going on with the Lord of Light?

Fans got a glimpse in the Season 6 premiere, when she revealed that she was many years older than she appeared, thanks to the enchanted necklace she wears. But after Jon Snow learned about her murdering Shireen Baratheon via sacrifice, she left Westeros to return to Volantis. But she might not be gone for long, according to actress Carice van Houten.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Van Houten spoke with Yahoo! earlier this month, where she opened up about her character’s journey, her role to play, and her explosive return in Season 8.

“I guess she probably sees herself more as a matchmaker at this point, bringing together the right people in the right place,” she said. “Yes, steering people in the right direction because that’s more her job now.”

When asked about a possible meeting with Cersei Lannister, the actress downplayed the connection, possibly spoiling that the two characters will not meet in the final season.

“…I would’ve liked for her and Cersei to meet up. I’m so curious what that would’ve been like. Although, with that, I’m spoiling something already. But again, I might be lying! You never know.”

Van Houten is extremely grateful for her opportunity on the hit HBO series. Confirming her return to Game of Thrones for the final season, the actress spoke about the opportunities that her role as Melisandre has afforded her.

“Everything that’s good has to come to an end at some point, so to drag this out would not make the show better. It’s sad when things go, but it’s also good to sort of embrace that sadness because it makes it something important you’ve done for the last seven years. And then you move on again, that’s how life is. But it’s a great icebreaker, this show, in whatever way — not only for jobs, but it’s easy to contact people. People know you and it’s just easier,” Van Houten said.

We’ll see Melisandre’s return as the final season of Game of Thrones continues on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!