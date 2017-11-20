‘Game of Thrones’ Table Runners Make Holiday Feasts Even More Dramatic

For many of us, gathering family together for a holiday feast is akin to lighting a long fuse on a powder keg. If there’s going to be drama, you might as well take it to the next level with a Game of Thrones-themed table setting that includes one of these runners for House Stark, House Targaryen, and House Lannister. Just be thankful there isn’t a Frey version.

The table runners are sold as a set of three, so you can assign a house to multiple tables at the party (Lannister kids table perhaps?). You can order the Game of Thrones table runner set right here for $49.99. The runners clock in at 72″ long and are machine washable. For a limited time, ThinkGeek is running a sale that will score you 20% off orders of $80 or more using the code 820RULE at checkout, so if you have more shopping to do, you might want to check out their entire Game of Thrones collection and/or their sitewide bestsellers.

