Netflix’s Crime Drama Miniseries Set a Major Record in 2025 (& It Explains Why Season 2 Is Happening)

2025 was a stellar year for Netflix in terms of projects that captivated the world of pop culture, with projects like KPOP Demon Hunters, Wednesday, and Stranger Things, but it was also a big year for the streamer’s documentary, true crime, and drama divisions. Now Netflix has revealed that one of its newest crime drama miniseries managed to set a major record in the second half of the year, and it explains why the series is now getting a season 2.

In 2025, Netflix’s new crime drama miniseries Untamed hit it big with viewers, pulling in 93 million viewers and subsequently becoming the biggest new show in the second half of 2025. The only two shows that eclipsed it during that time period were Stranger Things Season 5 and Wednesday Season 2, which are Netflix’s biggest marquee franchises to date.

It’s easy to see why Netflix has now changed Untamed from a miniseries to an ongoing series with the upcoming season 2. Whether or not we get additional seasons after season 2 remains to be seen, but if it delivers numbers like this, you can bet Netflix will continue to explore this incredibly fruitful new franchise moving forward.

What Is Netflix’s Untamed?

If you’re unfamiliar with Untamed, the miniseries follows a special agent of the National Parks Service named Kyle Turner, who is played by Eric Bana. The story focuses on an investigation into a brutal death that took place in Yosemite. As the investigation continues, dark secrets within the park and Turner’s own past come to light, and the unique setting, mix of tension and intrigue, and interesting characters had no issues captivating fans.

In addition to Bana, the series stars Sam Neil as Paul Souter, who is the Chief Park Ranger of Yosemite and Turner’s friend. Rosemarie DeWitt plays the role of Jill Bodwin, Turner’s ex-wife, and despite not being together for some time now, they still maintain a strong bond.

Lily Santiago plays Naya Vasquez, who is the new Park Ranger in Yosemite and left life as a cop in Los Angeles to find a new life with her young son. Wilson Bethel rounds out the main cast as Shane Maguire, a former Army Ranger who is a key part of the team as a wildlife management officer and is pretty much a loner whenever possible.

Untamed Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

