Fans Mourn the Death of the Hound in Game of Thrones

Sandor Clegane, also known as “The Hound,” debuted in the first season of Game of Thrones as a ruthless murderer who delivered swift and fatal justice to anyone his king ordered him to. The Hound ultimately turned his back on the kingdom, opting to roam the countryside while driven by little more than the hatred of his brother, who disfigured his face as a young boy. Despite the countless unspeakable things he carried out, The Hound gained a passionate fan following, largely due to his code of honor motivating him to help both Sansa and Arya Stark in their most desperate times of need.

While The Hound might not have ever been deemed a “hero,” his actions spoke louder than his words, as he regularly attempted to define himself as a monster. This week’s episode of the series saw The Hound not only confront his brother for the things he had done, but also convinced Arya Stark that there was more to life than revenge. Sadly, the confrontation between the Clegane brothers ended fatally for them both, causing the internet to share their support of the courageous warrior.

Poetic Justice

When you realize the poetic justice wherein The Hound takes The Mountain into the Fire to end it all.#CleganeBowl #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/mCq4oIPOpY — Shatrugan Joukani (@Shots_22) May 13, 2019

Heart of Gold

He might not be friendly but has a heart of gold. Ned Stark might be her Father but The Hound was her daddy… RIP Sandor #GameofThrones#Arya pic.twitter.com/gpogqaQJes — Ashley (@Ashleysdiary1) May 13, 2019

A Good Man

Shocking Surprise

Me when the Mountain puts his fingers on the Hound’s eyes.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/B2O9sWcu5o — memes_waale_log (@memes_waale_log) May 13, 2019

Respectful Farewell

Let us not forget SANDOR CLEGANE amidst all this. The Hound had the best character development in #GameofThrones. The respectful farewell between Arya & him was a heart-warming scene. He fears fire, yet he fulfilled his revenge by dragging The Mountain with him to the fire. BEST pic.twitter.com/qgtSmJeMWb — Aadil Ace (@AceAadil) May 13, 2019

A Legend

A legend who will we all miss..

RIP Sir Sandor clegain AKA The Hound 😭💔💔



#GameofThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/b91dm1sGbd — Marwan Bin Najeep 🌐 (@Marwan_ALolayan) May 13, 2019

A True Knight

Ser Sandor “The Hound” Clegane, he swore no oath to any of the Stark girls yet there was no one more loyal and fiercer at protecting them than him. The first time Arya called him Sandor was also the last and the most special. He is a true knight of the 7 Kingdoms.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9m877O1aHN — sandor, thank you (@imthedopey) May 13, 2019

Nothing But Respect

I also love the fact that the last time Arya addressed The Hound she called him Sandor out of nothing but respect. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iWX42r4zN2 — Cooper Streysman (@FlyguyCooper) May 13, 2019

Died a Hero

#GOTS8E5 The hound



Faced his biggest fear: His brother and Fire



And died, A hero..

Rest in peace Sandor 💐 #GameOfThrones #GOTS8E5 pic.twitter.com/nWHj4MnFjB — Scott Dave (@ScottDa35860569) May 13, 2019

Father Figure