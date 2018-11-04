‘Game of Thrones’: The Night King Promotes Google’s Chromebook in New Commercial

Even the maniacal ice zombies of Game of Thrones need to stay organized.

A new advertisement for Google‘s Chromebook has been released, which imagines The Night King using the device’s various tools to properly plan an attack on The Wall. In the tongue-in-cheek video, The Night King uses the Chromebook to make a presentation for new recruits, make his headshot extra terrifying, and even jam out to Foreigner’s “Cold as Ice”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The marketing is honestly pretty delightful, in part because viewers can actually scroll through the Night King’s presentation here.

In reality, fans probably shouldn’t expect the White Walkers to be this upfront with their strategies in Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season. According to a recent profile on the season from Entertainment Weekly, the climactic battle against the Army of the Dead will be a pretty intense action sequence.

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

And while the world of Game of Thrones will be explored even further in the upcoming The Long Night prequel series, it sounds like some of the people involved with the world of the show don’t want to see it end.

“I don’t know [why the series is ending],” author George R.R. Martin explained in an interview at last month’s Emmy awards. “Ask David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] when they come through. We could have gone to 11, 12, 13 seasons, but I guess they wanted a life. If you’ve read my novels, you know there was enough material for more seasons. They made certain cuts, but that’s fine.”

“We have five other shows – five prequels in development – that are based on other periods in the history of Westeros.” Martin continued. “Some of them just a hundred years before Game of Thrones, some of them 5000 years before Game of Thrones.”

Game of Thrones‘ final season will debut sometime in 2019 on HBO.