‘Game of Thrones’ Theory Suggests the Starks Are Telling Their History

The final season of Game of Thrones is about to premiere on HBO, giving fans the conclusion to the long-running “Song of Ice and Fire.” But a new theory might suggest that some of the main characters are actually telling the events of Westeros’ fight for the throne and the battle against the White Walkers.

According to this new theory, the Starks of Winterfell might be among the last one’s standing and that they will be the ones to record this history for future generations. Check it out below:

Game of Thrones has not yet presented itself as if it were told from any point of view, but this theory accounts for that. It would be surprising if the series outright stated the Starks were telling this story, but it wouldn’t be a shock if they teased the character’s had significance in the framing of the narrative.

The Starks have been put through the ringer throughout the series, but they are positioned as key figures in the fight against the White Walkers as they have broken through the Wall. Now Sansa, Arya, Bran, and their brother cousin Jon Snow will have to work together to stop the threat and save Westeros.

Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner teased some changes for her character in the new season, revealing that she might actually get involved in some fight scenes.

“This is the first time I’ve had armor … We [like] the idea of it being very protective and she buttons herself up,” Turner told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted her to have a bit of armor and be a bit more warrior like. She’s like the warrior of Winterfell.”

We don’t know much about the final season, but it’s likely that fans will be shocked with the ending of the new series.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14th.

