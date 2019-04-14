Will Tyrion Betray Jon Snow and Daenerys in the Final Season of ‘Game of Thrones’?

Tyrion Lannister may be the most conflicted character in all Game of Thrones. Though shunned by House Lannister as a whole, his brother Jaime loved him. That was enough for Tyrion to feel some loyalty towards his house. Tywin Lannister, Tyrion’s father, tried to send Tyrion off to die in the war, but Tyrion survived. He went on to serve his family as best he could as the Hand to King Joffrey, despite Joffrey’s cruelties and Cersei conspiring against him. Tyrion served his family until Tywin tried to use him as a scapegoat for Joffrey’s assassination. That proved the last straw. Tyrion defied his father’s will and later killed him. After that, Tyrion fled to Essos where he met Daenerys Targaryen. He has served Daenerys in the hopes of seeing her take the Iron Throne, thus ending Cersei’s reign.

But some fans wonder if Tyrion is loyal to Dany’s cause, or if his true loyalties still rest with his family.

This theory grew out of a mysterious scene in the Game of Thrones Season Seven finale episode, “The Dragon and the Wolf.” The finale saw Jon, Dany, and their entourage, including Tyrion, meet with Cersei in King’s Landing to discuss the common threat of the Night King’s army. Cersei isn’t convinced that the threat is real, so Tyrion attempts to convince her in private.

It’s a revealing conversation. Cersei is still angry at Tyrion for Tywin’s murder, but deep down doesn’t hold him responsible for the fate of House Lannister. Tyrion reaffirms his love for Cersei’s children. He also admits that part of the reason he serves Dany to curb her Targaryen excesses. Tyrion learns that Cersei is pregnant, but the episode doesn’t reveal how the conversation ends.

Later, after Cersei commits to the alliance against the White Walkers, she reveals to Jaime that it’s all a ploy to thin the ranks of her enemies. She also sends Euron Greyjoy to Essos to hire the Golden Company, thus bolstering her own ranks.

But is that the extent of Cersei’s treachery? Later, Jon and Dany make love while their ship sails away from King’s Landing. Tyrion sees Jon go into Dany’s room. The lingering look on Tyrion’s face suggests there’s something weighing on his mind.

Some believe that Tyrion and Cersei formed a secret alliance of their own. Consider the conversation they had. Cersei and Tyrion come as close as they ever have toward forgiveness. Tyrion admits that Dany may have a bit of her father’s madness in her and that he loves his family’s children. Cersei then reveals that she’s carrying another child. Did that change things for Tyrion? Knowing that there’s a Lannister heir to the Iron Throne, could his allegiances have shifted in that moment from Dany to Cersei?

Will Tyrion betray Dany and Jon at a key moment? Aiding Cersei in her betrayal means a swift, decisive end to the war. It also means Dany won’t have the chance to revisit the grisly murder of the Targaryen heirs on Cersei’s child. It is both the most direct mode of succession available and the one most helpful to House Lannister.

Do you think Tyrion will betray Dany? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

