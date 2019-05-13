Game Of Thrones: What Does the White Horse Mean?

Last night, HBO aired Game of Thrones season eight, episode five, “The Bells.” The penultimate episode of Game of Throne saw Daenerys Targaryen burn King’s Landing to the ground.

Arya Stark was caught up in the chaos in the streets of the city as Dany’s armies and her dragons wreaked havoc throughout. She managed to survive and eventually ride out of the city on a white horse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans wondered first where the horse came from. Now they’re wondering what it means. Is it a symbol? A reminder? We’ve collected some theories from twitter that you can view below.

What did you think of last night’s Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments. The final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

The Little Girl

The little girl #Arya tried to save was holding a white horse#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/rW7mPdFrqe — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) May 13, 2019

Death

“I looked, and behold, an ashen horse; and he who sat on it had the name Death.” #GameofThrones



Arya Stark is Death. pic.twitter.com/oLkt0R4Sog — ✨ allison loves arya stark ✨ (@allie_kitaguchi) May 13, 2019

Bran

Ned

That horse is there because I swear it’s her father’s way of telling her to get out of the city. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3C2FpSe2wI — 🕸Charlotte🕸 (@believeinky) May 13, 2019

More Death

And behold, a pale horse. And the name that sat on him was death. And hell followed with him. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/enx3hgwJvM — Andrew (@big_d_odderer) May 13, 2019

A Gift From the Hound

Uber

Arya: I must get out of here….



Horse: Your Uber has arrived#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/HAvj0r4gQG — kyle (@kayleeykremee) May 13, 2019

A Gift from Father

I AM CONVINCED THAT WHITE HORSE WAS A GIFT FROM NED STARK. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PdTv92TXrc — Jenna (@jleighhh) May 13, 2019

Dany’s Turn

so they really made Arya see a white horse covered in blood to represent the white horse Dany receives back in S1 and what she has become now in S8 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/p638fcCOni — 𝐉. | 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 (@livelovebread) May 13, 2019

The Face of Death