TV Shows

Game Of Thrones: What Does the White Horse Mean?

Last night, HBO aired Game of Thrones season eight, episode five, ‘The Bells.’ The penultimate […]

By

Last night, HBO aired Game of Thrones season eight, episode five, “The Bells.” The penultimate episode of Game of Throne saw Daenerys Targaryen burn King’s Landing to the ground.

Arya Stark was caught up in the chaos in the streets of the city as Dany’s armies and her dragons wreaked havoc throughout. She managed to survive and eventually ride out of the city on a white horse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans wondered first where the horse came from. Now they’re wondering what it means. Is it a symbol? A reminder? We’ve collected some theories from twitter that you can view below.

What did you think of last night’s Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments. The final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

The Little Girl

Death

Bran

Ned

More Death

A Gift From the Hound

Uber

A Gift from Father

Dany’s Turn

The Face of Death

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts