Game of Thrones: Which Dragon Died?

Over the course of Game of Thrones‘ eight seasons, fans have watched Daenerys Targaryen go from being a woman sold into an arranged marriage to becoming a powerful force with influence stretching across two continents. But we’ve also seen her become a mother to three dragons, caring from them as bird-sized babies to their now gigantic stature.

But there have been some major losses as well. Daenerys refers to the dragons as her children; she’s raised Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion since they were hatched in the funeral pyres of her dead husband. But not all of them have come out unscathed.

The later seasons of Game of Thrones showed a lot of close moments for the dragons. Drogon was pierced by spears when the Sons of the Harpy attempted to assassinate Daenerys, but later flew to safety and carried his mother away from the danger.

Drogon, again, was shot with a trebuchet arrow when Bronn fired on her during the Gold Train battle in Season 7. Daenerys had to remove the arrow herself, but Drogon survived. However, no dragon can withstand an ice spear…

Daenerys led her children into a rescue mission against the Army of the Dead to rescue Jon Snow and his allies while they were north of the Wall. But Viserion was struck down by an ice spear hurled by the Night King. The dragon plummeted through the ice and crashed into the ice, dead but not forgotten.

The Night King raised Viserion from the dead and used its new ice breath to destroy the Wall, leading the White Walkers south to attack Winterfell. But when Arya Stark assassinated the Night King, she eliminated the entire Army of the Dead.

All of the White Walkers died, all of the wights died, and Viserion died for the second time in the last two seasons. This time, for good.

So far, Daenerys still has two surviving children. But given that this is the end of the War for the Iron Throne, no one is safe — not even the dragons.

The final season of Game of Thrones continues tonight on HBO.

