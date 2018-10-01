‘Game of Thrones’ Whisky Is Coming

If you like your alcohol as cold as the winds of Winterfell, then a new lineup of beverages might be your speed.

Diageo and HBO recently announced a wave of new beverages (via USA Today), which draw inspiration from the wide world of Game of Thrones. These include a special Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky, which is dubbed “The White Walker by Johnnie Walker”.

The White Walker, a blend from two single malt scotches from Cardhu and Clynelish distilleries in northern Scotland, is meant to be served cold. When put in a freezer, the iconic 750-milliliter bottle’s white and blue thermochromic ink will glow, a nod to the phosphorescent radiance emitted by the eyes of the show’s villainous white walkers.

“[Northern Scotland faces] fierce and long winters, which then impacts the liquid that went into the White Walker,” Dan Sanborn, senior vice president of culture and partnerships at Diageo, said in a statement. “We really went to painstaking detail to match that white walker feeling and energy it evokes with the liquid and the scotches that we put in the bottle.”

Diageo’s line will also include eight single malt whiskies, which will be inspired by seven of the family houses of Westeros, as well as the Night’s Watch. These will include the House Targaryen scotch, which promises hints of clove and red apple, and was made by the Cardhu Distillery.

“We really wanted to bring the spirit of Daenerys Targaryen” (a character known as the Mother of Dragons) to the scotch.” Sanborn explained.

Other whiskies will include the House Lannister scotch, and the House Stark Winter’s Frost scotch, the latter of which is brewed from Dalwhinnie, one of the highest-situated distilleries in Scotland.

“It’s cold and remote much like Winterfell (the home of the Starks),” Sanborn said. “We really wanted to have a whisky and a region that also matched the value of each house.”

This is just the latest Game of Thrones-themed alcohol to arrive, with Brewery Ommegang releasing a series of beers based on different characters. And judging by what we know about the show’s upcoming final season, it sounds like some fans over 21 might need a little boost.

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, said in a recent interview. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

The White Walker is currently available in stores, and will retail for $36. The single malt whiskies will be available in November, and will range from $29.99 to $64.99.

The final season of Game of Thrones is expected to air sometime in 2019.