Game Of Thrones Fans Aren’t Buying The Crypts Are Safe

With the Battle of Winterfell on the immediate horizon, the women and children of the northern city have taken to the city’s crypt to keep safe. As Game of Thrones moves closer to the halfway point of its final season, fans are taking more issue with the plan to keep Westeros’ most vulnerable safe.
The primary reason of the concerns lies with the Night King’s abilities to resurrect the dead. With the vulnerable taking refuge in the place that serves as the final resting spot for those who pass in Winterfell, it could spell out a deadly sequence in the coming weeks.
Tapper Knows Best
Good advice — I will take refuge in the crypts, which seem super safe https://t.co/DPiLVlOTGW— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 28, 2019
Thank the Old Gods…
And so it begins…Tonight we fight!— Andreth🐺🗡️🧝🏻 (@Adaneth73) April 28, 2019
Thanks the Old Gods, Winterfell crypts are safe though. 😏 #GameOfThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/kmU4e2Xpn5
Why You Always Lyin
Everyone: It will be safe in the crypts— ScreenJunkies (@screenjunkies) April 27, 2019
Me:
.
.
.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4q7Sz29iRp
All Made Up
“The crypts are safe.”#GameOfThrones— Anthony (@edgewalker81) April 22, 2019
pic.twitter.com/KuWGlqfN0S
Pay Attention!
Whaaaaat? But I thought the crypts were safe?! Were you not paying attention last episode? 😂— Amanda (@Ms_AmandaMae) April 28, 2019
Smack Cam
Literally everyone in GOT: the crypts are safe— kali uchihas (@spanishpeaches) April 28, 2019
me: pic.twitter.com/0HqL52AEpE
Totes Safe
Guys the crypts are totally safe, okay?— Elise Randolph (@EliseRandolph) April 28, 2019
Are They?
Every Character on Game of Thrones: The Crypts are safe— Breezus (@artbybreezus) April 24, 2019
Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/q8x6kJdqI9
Strappin’ Up
Jorah: you should stay in the crypts where it is safe— W̶e̶s̶t̶e̶r̶o̶s̶ Winterfell Sex Icon (@hone_n_bone24) April 22, 2019
Lyanna Mormont: pic.twitter.com/IoX69aHy6B
Stay Worried
idk guys…the crypts don’t seem so safe 🙂 I’m worried :((— Jackson Raccoon (@JacksonRaccoon) April 28, 2019