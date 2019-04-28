Game Of Thrones Fans Aren’t Buying The Crypts Are Safe

With the Battle of Winterfell on the immediate horizon, the women and children of the northern city have taken to the city’s crypt to keep safe. As Game of Thrones moves closer to the halfway point of its final season, fans are taking more issue with the plan to keep Westeros’ most vulnerable safe.

The primary reason of the concerns lies with the Night King’s abilities to resurrect the dead. With the vulnerable taking refuge in the place that serves as the final resting spot for those who pass in Winterfell, it could spell out a deadly sequence in the coming weeks.

Tapper Knows Best

Good advice — I will take refuge in the crypts, which seem super safe https://t.co/DPiLVlOTGW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 28, 2019

Thank the Old Gods…

And so it begins…Tonight we fight!

Thanks the Old Gods, Winterfell crypts are safe though. 😏 #GameOfThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/kmU4e2Xpn5 — Andreth🐺🗡️🧝🏻 (@Adaneth73) April 28, 2019

Why You Always Lyin

Everyone: It will be safe in the crypts

Me:

.

.

.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4q7Sz29iRp — ScreenJunkies (@screenjunkies) April 27, 2019

All Made Up

Pay Attention!

Whaaaaat? But I thought the crypts were safe?! Were you not paying attention last episode? 😂 — Amanda (@Ms_AmandaMae) April 28, 2019

Smack Cam

Literally everyone in GOT: the crypts are safe

me: pic.twitter.com/0HqL52AEpE — kali uchihas (@spanishpeaches) April 28, 2019

Totes Safe

Guys the crypts are totally safe, okay? — Elise Randolph (@EliseRandolph) April 28, 2019

Are They?

Every Character on Game of Thrones: The Crypts are safe

Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/q8x6kJdqI9 — Breezus (@artbybreezus) April 24, 2019

Strappin’ Up

Jorah: you should stay in the crypts where it is safe



Lyanna Mormont: pic.twitter.com/IoX69aHy6B — W̶e̶s̶t̶e̶r̶o̶s̶ Winterfell Sex Icon (@hone_n_bone24) April 22, 2019

Stay Worried