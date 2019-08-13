Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reunites With Jason Momoa at His Surprise Birthday Party

Game of Thrones may be over now, but it’s legacy is going to live on for years to come – whether fans angry with the finale want it to or not. Equally true is that the stars of Game of Thrones will be associated with their characters for years to come, and fans will love seeing the actors celebrating their offscreen reunions.

Easily the number one Game of Thrones reunion is whenever series star Emilia Clarke bumps into her Game of Thrones season 1 co-star, Jason Momoa. Their latest reunion just occurred over the weekend – and fans are loving it!

Jason Momoa’s birthday is on August 1, but over the weekend he was in London for the London Film and Comic Con convention. Some of the Aquaman star’s friends took it upon themselves to throw him a surprise party, and one of the biggest surprises was one of the party’s tiniest attendees, Emilia Clarke. As you can see above, there’s no love lost between Momoa Clarke, some eight years after sharing the screen together in Game of Thrones.

Everyone knows Clarke as Dragon Queen Daenerys Targaryen, but if you don’t recall, Jason Momoa played Dany’s first husband, Dothraki ruler Khol Drogo, in season 1 of Game of Thrones. The roles and story arc made by Clarke and Momoa into international stars, and launched their respective careers to the next level.

It’s always good to see these two stars remaining so close and warm with one another, given how they first met. Clarke has famously recounted the intensity of her initial days filming Game of Thrones, which required Clarke to do some intense scenes of nudity with shades of gratuitous sex, borderline rape, and implied incest, mostly opposite Momoa. Despite Momoa’s fearsome stature, Clarke maintains how caring and considerate her co-star was – and not just through those trying scenes. Clarke also suffered multiple brain aneurysms during GoT‘s production, and she started off her first day filming falling off a horse. When you consider he’s had a friend / big brother type in Momoa through all of that, you better understand the thousands of words this one picture conveys.

