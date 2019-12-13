Game of Thrones Finale Setup a Possible Daenerys Return

The final season of Game of Thrones split fans and caused quite a bit of controversy – especially when it came to the storyline of the series supposed protagonist, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). In the Game of Thrones season finale, Jon Snow infamously betrayed his lady love (and Aunt) Daenerys, just as she was about to take the Iron Throne. As soon as Daenerys was dead, her only surviving dragon, Drogon, swooped in and melted the Iron Throne down to slag, giving Jon Snow a major scare before taking Daenerys’ body and flying away with it.

Recent commentary from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed that Drogon was taking Dany’s body to her ancestral home of Volantis – and fans now have a theory that explains why Dany could be headed for resurrection!

#GameOfThrones showrunners D&D confirm Drogon took Daenerys to Volantis after she died Kinvara, who was a supporter of Daenerys in S6, is the High Priestess of The Red Temple in Volantis. The Red priests are known to successfully practice resurrection pic.twitter.com/Wxc1emjEMc — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) December 12, 2019

This is why you gotta watch Game of Thrones carefully! Because even the smallest details can turn into a much bigger deal, down the line!

If you don’t recall, Kinvara was a Red Priestess of Volantis who came to Meereen in Game of Thrones season 6, when Daenerys was struggling to establish her rule over the city. Tyrion and Varys tried to coax Kinvara into serving their cause, but the Red Priestess turned out to be on Dany’s side for much deeper spiritual reasons. As the priestess revealed, she believed Dany truly was the chosen one the world needed:

“Daenerys Stormborn is the one who was promised. From the fire she was reborn to remake the world … Daenerys has been sent to lead the people against the darkness in this war and in the great war still to come.”

So there you have it: A Red Priestess of Volantis; a dead ruler prophesied to save the world and be a great ruler; and a dragon taking that prophesied ruler’s body back to Volantis at the end of the series. Based on everything we’ve seen in Game of Thrones, it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to realize that Kinvara and her Red Priesthood have the power to resurrect Daenerys – if R’hllor the Lord of Light wills it, of course.

Do you Game of Thrones fans want ‘Justice for Daenerys’ with Volantis resurrection and a new series? Let us know in the comments!

Game of Thrones is available on HBO platforms. A Targaryen prequel series is in development.