Game of Thrones Fan Predicted Finale Backlash During the Series Premiere

The final season of Game of Thrones is going to live in infamy, as it has received bigger backlash than just about any major TV show in history. Fans have torn into the way that the final season unfolded; hated on what happened with the characters; and even slammed the creative team for allowing sloppy production mistakes to slip through the cracks.

Well, as it turns out, one Game of Thrones fan was a Three-Eyed Raven of sorts, in that he predicted the intense backlash that Game of Thrones’ finale would face, way back when the series was just premiering on TV! That fan’s now-prophetic tweet that GoT would face hate at the end is now becoming a viral sensation, after it was unearthed and retweeted into the here and now:

Can’t wait to start watching HBO’s Game Of Thrones tonight and then eventually hate it’s finale — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) April 17, 2011

Here’s what writer, comedian, podcast host, former rapper, and Kanye West Owes Me $300 author Jensen Karp tweeted back on April 17, 2011 at approximately 1pm – just hours before Game of Thrones would premiere on HBO for the very first time!

“Can’t wait to start watching HBO’s Game Of Thrones tonight and then eventually hate it’s finale”

Now there’s really two ways of looking at this – both equally depressing:

Karp was just being flippant and humorous with his post, never truly intending it seriously – but the world we now live in turned what should’ve been absurdist humor into actual reality. And that’s just where we’re at now. Karp made that post earnestly as commentary on the state of fandoms, and eight years later he gets greater validation than most people on Twitter ever get in their lifetime.

Again, whether it’s ironically funny and scary accurate, Karp’s tweet really just hits the bullseye, and probably constitutes one of the very rare cases where someone actually benefits from an old tweet being dug up and re-circulated. It’s also another fun way for people to mock Game of Thrones, which has been under a heavy barrage of social media fire since the finale aired, putting the cast and creators on the defensive, doing damage control.

Finally, this is yet another odd instance of Jensen Karp somehow stumbling across the path of history. If you haven’t been aware of him, check him out. It’s arguably a better story than Game of Thrones season 8 was.

HBO is currently working on a Game of Thrones prequel series.