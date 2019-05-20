TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans Are Flipping out Over Robin Arryn’s Transformation

Last night brought the end of Game of Thrones, and a big part of that ending revolved around the […]

By

Last night brought the end of Game of Thrones, and a big part of that ending revolved around the politics of deciding who the next ruler of Westeros would be. After Daenerys Targaryen was killed, and Jon Snow imprisoned for her murder, it was up to the most powerful lords and ladies of the Seven Kingdoms to pick the next king. Thanks to Tyrion Lannister’s advice, Bran Stark is chosen to be the new king.

The council that gathered to anoint the new king of Westeros included some old, familiar faces we haven’t seen in a awhile. And in the case of one character, that time away had included a *lot* of growth!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brazilian actor Lino Facioli played the character Robin Arryn (Lord of The Vale and Sansa’s cousin) in Game of Thrones, and like a lot of the young actors in the cast, he did quite a bit of growing in the eight years the series was on the air. We haven’t seen him onscreen since season 6, but his appearance in the series finale had a lot of fans both slightly confused, and very thirsty.

Scroll below to see some of the… passionate reactions to a now eighteen-year-old Lino Facioli appearing in the Game of Thrones finale:

All Glowed Up

“Glow Up” seems to be the term du jour that the kids are using – and it’s a term that certainly applies, here. 

Surprisingly Hawt

For a lot of fans, the strong attraction is plenty confusing, given how creepy and weird Robin Arryn was up until this very moment. 

Potter Fans Get It

The Harry Potter fandom already experienced this with epic transformation of Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis. They can give you GoT fans notes!

All Hail Lord Robin

Bran may be King, Sansa may be Queen in the North, but it’s their cousin who is making fans want to bend, the, knee!

Lord of the Vale

Official Title… Long may he reign! 

The 4th Jonas

Give us your best Westeros boy band names – GO! 

From Then Til Now

From goofy-looking kids to true lords of Westeros… The grow up has been real

King of Thirst

The next Game of Thrones wars will be fought to crown the realm’s prettiest man. We’d watch that for a dollar!

Game of Thrones is now over, but a Prequel series is currently in production at HBO.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts