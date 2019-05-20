Game of Thrones Fans Are Flipping out Over Robin Arryn’s Transformation

Last night brought the end of Game of Thrones, and a big part of that ending revolved around the politics of deciding who the next ruler of Westeros would be. After Daenerys Targaryen was killed, and Jon Snow imprisoned for her murder, it was up to the most powerful lords and ladies of the Seven Kingdoms to pick the next king. Thanks to Tyrion Lannister’s advice, Bran Stark is chosen to be the new king.

The council that gathered to anoint the new king of Westeros included some old, familiar faces we haven’t seen in a awhile. And in the case of one character, that time away had included a *lot* of growth!

Brazilian actor Lino Facioli played the character Robin Arryn (Lord of The Vale and Sansa’s cousin) in Game of Thrones, and like a lot of the young actors in the cast, he did quite a bit of growing in the eight years the series was on the air. We haven’t seen him onscreen since season 6, but his appearance in the series finale had a lot of fans both slightly confused, and very thirsty.

Scroll below to see some of the… passionate reactions to a now eighteen-year-old Lino Facioli appearing in the Game of Thrones finale:

All Glowed Up

but can we talk about robin arryn’s glow up#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/bBDNUGmxnR — Alyn Amo (@alyynnnxo) May 20, 2019

“Glow Up” seems to be the term du jour that the kids are using – and it’s a term that certainly applies, here.

Surprisingly Hawt

I…literally can’t believe these words are about to come out of my mouth but…Robin Arryn can like….get it😣 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OHXLStoLHY — ❀ e l i s e ❀ (@elisemxxn) May 20, 2019

For a lot of fans, the strong attraction is plenty confusing, given how creepy and weird Robin Arryn was up until this very moment.

Potter Fans Get It

That kid who played Robin Arryn Neville Longbottom’d HARD — Mike Makowsky (@mike_makowsky) May 20, 2019

Neville Longbottom : I had the best glowup

Robin Arryn : Hold my beer#GameOfThrones#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/eqWvv5d4Lr — Monica Zakaria (@MonicaZakaria2) May 20, 2019

The Harry Potter fandom already experienced this with epic transformation of Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis. They can give you GoT fans notes!

All Hail Lord Robin

I’m bending the knee to Lord Robin Arryn & his glow up!🔥👏🏼👌🏼 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3qXsjc2oOM — ✨JESSICA✨ (@Scavenger_Jess) May 20, 2019

Bran may be King, Sansa may be Queen in the North, but it’s their cousin who is making fans want to bend, the, knee!

Lord of the Vale

Robin Arryn, “Sweetrobin,” Drinker of Milk, Mother’s “good strong boy,” and Lord of the Vale https://t.co/8t0ttnCjce pic.twitter.com/BerPz8Z9vR — Nick Romano (@NickARomano) May 20, 2019

Official Title… Long may he reign!

The 4th Jonas

Robin Arryn got himself a Jonas Brothers haircut and looks like he’s about to start the most popular boy band in Westeros #GameOfThonesFinale pic.twitter.com/8qwxDUZo79 — Brittany (@_ladyliberty) May 20, 2019

Give us your best Westeros boy band names – GO!

From Then Til Now

Lino Facioli (Robin Arryn) posted this photo on Instagram with Isaac. pic.twitter.com/sEY9s17kIf — best of Isaac Hempstead-Wright (@bestof_isaachw) May 20, 2019

From goofy-looking kids to true lords of Westeros… The grow up has been real.

King of Thirst

why are you all thirsting over robin arryn while gendry waters baratheon is right there looking like THAT pic.twitter.com/Lu2grKI2pv — be with me 🌙 (got spoilers) (@plutoon_) May 20, 2019

The next Game of Thrones wars will be fought to crown the realm’s prettiest man. We’d watch that for a dollar!

Game of Thrones is now over, but a Prequel series is currently in production at HBO.