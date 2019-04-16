‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Having Trouble Spelling, Keep Talking About ‘Game of Thornes’

Twitter is proving to be the premiere platform of society’s least impressive social discourse, by once again elevating ignorance to position of prominence. It’s no surprise that the Game of Thrones final season premiere would be a major pop-culture event, or that the show would take over Twitter’s trending topics once the premiere aired. What is surprising, however, is just how many people would fail at getting the show’s name right!

If you dare to peer into the depths of Twitter, you will bear witness to just how many people had thumb slips that resulted in the hashtag #GameofThornes becoming one of the biggest ones of the night!

Just to put things in proper perspective: this little phenomenon of Twitter having misspelled names and titles as major trending topics is nothing new; in fact, it pretty much comes with every major pop-culture event that comes our way. That’s especially true for TV and movies, and not just because so many people are bad at spelling and/or proofreading. One insidious side effect of Twitter is that users tend to see a trending hashtag pop up as they’re typing it and just go with the first thing that pops up; unfortunately the first hashtag is the current most active one, and that can often be the misspelled version of a title. That creates an immediate snowball effect where the misspelled hashtag becomes exponentially bigger, ridiculously fast, and eats up a lot of “push” that would’ve gone to the correct hashtag. It’s pretty much how Game of Thrones‘ White Walker army works…

Speaking personally, I’ve lost many good, clever tweets to misspelled hashtags – as have so many other users. And while it’s definitely annoying, given the societal dumpster fire the social media platform has created, it’s probably low on the list of concerns for improving it…

If you haven’t seen it yet, Game of Thrones final season premiere saw a reunion between various characters that have had… conflicted histories previously in the show. Most of the action was set at Stark family stronghold Winterfell, where the army of the living prepared to face The Night King and his White Walker army of the dead. Episode 2 will deal with Jamie Lannister trying to find his place in the new coalition of living, and will set the stage for the major “Battle of Winterfell” in episode 3.

Game of Thrones Is now airing its final episodes Sundays at 9pm on HBO.

