Game of Thrones Fans Are Upset the Night King’s Identity Is Still a Mystery – Even Though It’s Not

Warning – Major Game of Thrones Spoilers Follow!

Game of Thrones has aired the episode fans have been anticipating since the series began: the battle between the Starks of Winterfell (and their many allies), and the Night’s King army of the dead, The White Walkers. That battle ended in most unexpected fashion, as Arya Stark sprung form the shadows and delivered a fatal blow to the Night King, destroying his army of White Walkers in the process.

So ends Game of Thrones‘ major overarching storyline about the battle between the living and the dead. While there is still a final battle to be fought between the Starks in the North and Cersei Lannister in the South, a good number of Game of Thrones fans are now feeling a little cheated.

The theories about the significance of The Night King’s role in series, and importance of his identity, have never faded as Game of Thrones had its run – but they should have. Game of Thrones has already explained all that needs to be said about the Night King’s origin, which is probably something fans need to be reminded of.

This is the Night King

If you don’t remember this, it’s a scene from Game of Thrones season 6 episode 5 “The Door”, which probably sticks in most fans’ minds as the episode where poor Hodor meets a grisly end, even as we learn the tragic backstory to his monosyllabic speech (“Hold the door” = “Hodor”). However, what you may not remember is that what brings the White Walkers down on Hodor, Bran, and Meera Reed is Bran exploring his new power as the Three-Eyed Raven, going back in time to learn the Night King’s origin.

Bottom line: The Night King was one First Men (the original human inhabitants of Westeros) who was captured by the mystical Children of the Forest. One of the Children (Leaf, the girl who brings Bran to the Three-Eyed Raven) plunged a dragonglass dagger into the man’s chest, transforming him into the Night’s King. There’s no more mystery to it than that. THE END.

The real “twist” to the Night King’s origin is that the White Walkers were created by the Children of the Forest, to be their weapon against mankind. The White Walkers turned on the Children and caused “The Long Night,” which then forced the Children to unite with humanity in the great “War for Dawn.” After losing that war, The Night King and his army have been hiding in the “Land of Always Winter,” biding his time to strike back. Game of Thrones chronicles the moment when he returns.

That’s the origin story of the Night King – but apparently its significance was lost on a lot of Game of Thrones fans… as you can see below:

Are We Ever Going to Know?

but are we not going to know the identity of this night king ? Like imma be upset if we don’t. — ♕عادل (@_aadii) April 29, 2019

It’s crazy that some fans are actually agonizing over this like it’s some kind of unsolved mystery. You already know!

But The Promised Prince…

So what about all this Azor Ahai theories? The prince/princess that was promised! 🤔 To think of it the Night King’s arc now seems weird. Atleast his identity would have been a real revelation, so I think.



P.S 😍 Arya 😍 — Subhadeep (@mechanicalsc) April 29, 2019

The other big hangups a lot of fans are having is how Arya defeating the Night King fits into the implications of the prophecy surrounding the “Prince Who Was Promised.” Everyone thought Jon Snow beating the Night King was what that prophecy was all about; but now…

But Bran Tho…

I’m giving HBO the benefit of the doubt with Bran & Night King. What was Bran doing with the ravens? We waited so long for Night king identity info?? Need answers — Beanie Melo (@CountOnVic) April 29, 2019

Other fans are mad that some deeper connection between Bran and the Night King was never revealed. In case your wondering: The connection was The Night King wanting to erase humanity from memory – and killing the Three-Eyed Raven (who remembers the entire history of humanity) was necessary to do that.

Game of Thrones: The Night King Spinoff?

I need to know more about the Night King tho. Bran was staring at him for a long ass time so I’m hoping he’ll tell us his history, identity, and purpose. Cus that is a HUGE plot hole if they don’t address who he even was (even tho we know,now, that he was a Targaryen at least) — Chandler M-Aspiring Model (@NotA_CHANce) April 29, 2019

Apparently the Night King has so much of a fanbase that fans now want more Game of Thrones content dedicated to fleshing out his character. Because that works so well for villains and monsters in general…

Clapback is Coming…

i have so many unanswered questions that if they’re not answered by the end of the show I will be writing a letter…like i guess the identity of the night king was unimportant and very anti climatic pic.twitter.com/dGSS7ROgG9 — Danny V (@DannyEVazquez) April 29, 2019

The Game of Thrones creators are going to be reading angry letters / tweets about this for years to come…

I Watched All This???

not even a big reveal on the identity of the night king? like come on. — Jane Lytvynenko 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ (@JaneLytv) April 29, 2019

Getting through the “Battle of Winterfell” was apparently a fruitless endeavor for some fans – because they didn’t get this one thing.

The Simplest, Easiest Explanation…

Will we ever know the identity of the Night King, or is he truly the man that the Children of the Forest created years ago? — TMTG (@Jo_GotGame) April 29, 2019

Yes, my friend. Everything is as easy and obvious as it has been since season 6.

R.I.P. Night King – a.k.a. ‘That Random First Man Guy’. It’s been emotional.

Game of Thrones final episodes are airing on HBO Sundays at 9/8c.

