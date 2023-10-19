Gargoyles: Here's How a Live-Action Revival Could Look

A new Gargoyles series is officially in the works at Disney+, injecting new life into the cult classic that first aired 30 years ago. Given the original series first aired as animated property, there are plenty of ways a live-action take on the gothic characters could go. One dedicated fan as a good idea of how the characters could translate to live-action as their years-old fan art is surfacing once again with news of the new show. The art comes from concept artist Marcus Dublin, who originally crafted mega-viral artwork of Goliath, the lead of the show.

"I recently updated my Goliath character model, and took it from an old highpoly speed sculpt, to a finished game asset. I originally made the first highpoly sculpt back in 2008 when I was testing out Mudbox version 1. Yeah it was that long ago! Since I love the character and didn't want to retire it from my portfolio, I figured that I should I should give it a second attempt," Dublin wrote in his fan art post on ArtStation.

The artist added, "I have to say that it felt good revisiting this character again after so many years. It's great to see an older piece given a new artistic lease on life. The updated version features now features a new sculpt, mainly to the upper body and head. The lowpoly and textures are all new using current gen pbr textures. The final images were rendered in Marmoset Toolbag 2."

What is the new Gargoyles show about?

A logline from Disney for the new Gargoyles show reads, "Based on the cult classic Disney animated series, Goliath is the last of a heroic race of gargoyle warriors who once lived among mankind," the synopsis reads. "Free from a centuries long curse that turned him into stone, Goliath struggles to solve the mystery of his past while watching over modern-day New York City alongside police detective Elisa Maza."

All three seasons of Gargoyles are now streaming on Disney+.

