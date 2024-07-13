Matlock Reboot Starring Kathy Bates Finally Gets Premiere Date

At the beginning of 2023, it was announced that Oscar-winning actor Kathy Bates would be starring in a TV reboot of Matlock. The beloved mystery/legal drama series starred Andy Griffith as criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock, and it ran for nine seasons between 1986 and 1995. Bates will take on the role of the titular lawyer in the new version, which was previously announced to debut on CBS this fall. Now, the show has been given an official premiere date. You can officially see Bates in the role starting Sunday, September 22nd.

Matlock is set to debut at 8 PM ET on Sunday, September 22nd, which is a special night and time. The series premiere will have its encore on Thursday, October 10th at 9 PM ET after Big Brother and before a repeat of Elsebeth. The show will continue to air on Thursday nights with its second episode debuting on CBS on October 17th at 9 PM ET. The show was originally expected to be part of the 2023 season but was delayed to the 2024-2025 cycle amid last year’s Hollywood strikes.

What Is the Matlock Reboot About?

Kathy Bates stars as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock in the new drama series, MATLOCK, inspired by the classic television series of the same name. Pictured (L-R): Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock. Photo: Brooke Palmer/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice. Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm’s younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Matlock is inspired by the classic television series of the same name. In addition to Bates in the title role, Matlock stars Beau Bridges as Senior, Yael Grobglas as Shae, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Bates, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will are executive producers. Kat Coiro directed the pilot from a script written by Urman. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Matlock debuts on CBS on September 22nd.