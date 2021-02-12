G.I. Joe: Full Episodes of Renegades and Sigma 6 Launching on New YouTube Channel (Exclusive)

G.I. Joe has experienced quite the renaissance over the past two years thanks to the new Classified line from Hasbro, and with the Snake Eyes movie coming and even more toys, the future looks bright for the franchise. Now Hasbro has announced yet one more thing for Joe fans to get excited about, as they are officially launched the G.I. JOE YouTube channel, which will feature full complete seasons of G.I. Joe Renegades and G.I. Joe Sigma 6. It will also be home to brand new original content, making it a one-stop-shop for Joe fans.

You can kick off things with The Descent Parts 1 and 2, as well as episodes like The Package and Dreadnoks Rising, and you can even check out Part 1 of The Descent in the video above.

You can head there now for full episodes, and more will be added over time, and you can find the official description for the channel below.

Welcome to G.I. JOE - Official Channel, home to all the newest and greatest content from your favourite heroes, the G.I. JOES!!!

G.I. Joe is a highly-skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe, selected for their elite abilities in their chosen disciplines. Officially, G.I. Joe doesn’t exist, and very few know the truth: that these heroes fight a secret battle, as the first and last line of defense against forces that seek to plunge our world into chaos.

The G.I. Joe team consists of many amazing specialists including:

- SNAKE EYES: Snake Eyes is a total mystery, but when it comes to G.I. JOE operations, he’s the best there is. Snake Eyes is a natural fighter with abilities that border on the supernatural.

- SCARLETT: A field operative with intelligence levels so far off the charts that new charts had to be created to measure her aptitude for analysis and strategic thinking.

- ROADBLOCK: A one-man wrecking crew, Roadblock lives up to his codename with exceptional strength and the courage to stand and face any threat.

- DUKE: Duke is the go-to squad leader capable of command on any type of mission. A decorated operative who has set records, received commendations, and achieved honors every step of the way.

Cobra has many nefarious members including:

- STORM SHADOW: Storm Shadow is an elite Cobra ninja operative and an exiled member of the Arashikage ninja clan, one of Japan’s legendary families. He trained in their methods of infiltration and combat.

- BARONESS: A brilliant master of disguise and psychological manipulation, the Baroness is in control of every situation.

- COBRA COMMANDER: The leader of Cobra is the most treacherous and despicable criminal the world has ever known. Cobra Commander has channelled his boundless ambitions into building a worldwide criminal organization with one goal: global domination at any cost.

- DESTRO: A brilliant businessman, weapons developer, and engineer, Destro strictly adheres to a quiet personal code that places war, profit, and the success of his own family above all other things.

You can check out all of the new content on the G.I. Joe YouTube channel right here.