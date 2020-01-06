Golden Globes In Memoriam Shared Online

The 77th annual Golden Globes take place tonight and while the event recognizes achievement in both the film and television industries, the awards also looks back to remember those we’ve lost in the past year on a special “In Memoriam” website. This year, the site includes a number of familiar names we said goodbye to in 2019, including filmmaker John Singleton, Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer, and Riverdale‘s Luke Perry among many other actors, producers, writers, entertainers and more.

It is unclear whether or not Perry and the other late entertainment icons will be honored during the Golden Globes’ on-air show this year. While the award show doesn’t always devote time to remembering those lost in the previous year, there have been years when the show has opted to share something during broadcast. Generally, though, the Golden Globes’ “In Memoriam” differs from the Emmys and the Academy Awards in that they don’t usually broadcast a memorial segment in the actual ceremony itself. Instead, those lost are honored on the special website that links stories about each honoree and allows readers to scroll through several years of memorials. You can click the “load more” at the bottom of the page to see the full list for 2019.

And, as we noted above, there were some major losses in 2019. In April, Boyz in the Hood and Shaft director John Singleton died at 51 after suffering a major stroke. Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry also died after suffering a massive stroke, passing away just one month before Singleton. Perry was 52 at the time of his death.

Following Perry’s death, much of Hollywood shared an outpouring of fond memories of the actor, remembering him for his kindness and generosity. Most recently, The CW’s Riverdale paid tribute to Perry in its season four premiere, resolving both his character Fred Andrews’ story while honoring the beloved actor, something series star KJ Apa spoke a bit about last year while still filming the now-aired episode.

“Everything in that first episode is so authentic and so real that it didn’t really feel like shooting an episode of our show… it was obviously really emotional,” Apa said. “It’s a beautiful episode; we still have a lot to shoot for it… I’m super excited for people to see it.”

The Golden Globes air live tonight, Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. For other ways you can watch the awards, including various streaming options, you can check out that information here.