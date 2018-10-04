David Tennant and Michael Sheen To Star in Amazon’s Good Omens TV Series

The much anticipated live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens has officially found its stars.

Variety is reporting that David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones) and Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) have been cast in the lead roles in Amazon’s upcoming Good Omens miniseries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The six-episode series will follow Aziraphale and Crowley, an angel and a demon who set out on a mission to locate the misplaced Antichrist in a near-apocalyptic 2018. Tennant will play Crowley, while Sheen will play the “somewhat fussy angel” Aziraphale.

“I first read Good Omens as a teenager and it’s been one of my favourite stories ever since,” Sheen told Variety. “To be part of the team entrusted with bringing it alive on screen is a bit of a dream come true to be honest. To work alongside Neil, who I think is one of the greatest storytellers of all time, is incredibly exciting. And, just like the rest of the world, I’m a huge fan of David’s so I relish trying to save it with him.”

This is the second work of Gaiman’s to recently hit the small screen in a major way, after the Starz television adaptation of American Gods became a cult sensation earlier this year.

“Almost thirty years ago, Terry Pratchett and I wrote the funniest novel we could about the end of the world,” Gaiman said in an statement when the series was first announced, “populated with angels and demons, not to mention an eleven-year old Antichrist, witchfinders and the four horsepeople of the Apocalypse. It became many people’s favourite book. Three decades later, it’s going to make it to the screen. I can’t think of anyone we’d rather make it with than BBC Studios, and I just wish Sir Terry were alive to see it.”

For Tennant, this news comes hot off of the revelation that he will be reprising his role as the villainous Kilgrave in Jessica Jones‘ second season.

There is no word on when Amazon’s Good Omens series will premiere, although it’s safe to assume that it will have a rather poignant 2018 release date. But with Tennant and Sheen attached, fans can expect even more updates about the upcoming series on the horizon.