The Netflix original comedy Grace and Frankie is about to set a major record for the streaming service. With its seventh season renewal, the beloved series is set to become the longest-running Netflix show in history, clocking in at 94 total episodes. The seventh and final season isn't going to be arriving until sometime next year, but Netflix wanted to give everyone something to look forward to, so it dropped a few episodes early as a surprise.

On Friday morning, Netflix released the first four episodes of Grace and Frankie's final season. The announcement came via Twitter, where Netflix shared a video of stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin breaking the news to fans. Take a look!

Grace and Frankie fans, we have something special for you — four new episodes from Season 7 are now streaming! And more episodes are on the way! pic.twitter.com/XYPZuvyI9A — Netflix (@netflix) August 13, 2021

“It’s been quite the year and a half, and we could all use a duo like Grace and Frankie in our lives right about now,” Netflix said in a statement. “So, as a treat, Jane and Lily are giving you the first four episodes of the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie.”

Fonda and Tomlin are currently shooting the final season of Grace and Frankie, which will consist of 16 total episodes. The first four of those 16 are now available, with the other 12 to follow in 2022.

In addition to Fonda and Tomlin, Grace and Frankie also stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher. Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, alongside fellow executive producers Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Marcy Ross, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

