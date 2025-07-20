7 Zombie TV Shows That Deserve To Be Brought Back From The Dead

The zombie subgenre has blossomed since its inception into one of the most popular horror subsets in pop culture. Thanks to modern zombie movies introducing many new elements and aspects to add to the more common tropes, the subgenre continues to entertain thanks to its thought-provoking thematic subtext and the massive potential for both emotional human drama and violent action on top of its foundations in the horror genre. Though zombies have broken through into almost every conceivable popular medium, many of the genre’s most engaging and overlooked stories have come in the form of TV shows, ranging from the comedic to the outright horrifying.

Sadly, not every great zombie TV show is able to survive as long as it deserves. Many seem to be canceled before their time, while others come to a natural conclusion that still leaves their audiences hungry for more. Much like the reanimated corpses that from the backbone of the genre, some zombie TV shows deserve to rise from the dead and make an unlikely comeback.

1) In the Flesh

Rather than an outright horror, BBC’s In the Flesh took a more dramatic approach to the zombie subgenre. Its story concerns an event known as the Rising which sees the deceased return to life, and follows a reanimated man named Kieren Walker, a rehabilitated zombie who returns to his hometown. In the Flesh‘s blend of typical zombie tropes with more thoughtful human drama was innovative and fascinating, and the show’s two short seasons simply weren’t enough to do its great premises justice.

2) Resident Evil

The Resident Evil franchise has proven to be one of the longest-lasting and consistently successful in the zombie genre, though its foray into live-action TV was decidedly short-lived. Netflix canceled Resident Evil after just one season, and despite its mixed-to-negative reviews, it’s a show that deserves another chance. The sheer scope of the franchise and its many characters means that any ongoing live-action adaptation has huge potential, though Resident Evil‘s shaky start forced its run to end prematurely.

3) Daybreak

Recent years have seen some exceptional post-apocalyptic TV shows, though Daybreak is often criminally overlooked among them. A comedy drama following a group of teens survival in an apocalyptic wasteland populated by roaming gangs and zombie creatures known as Ghoulies, Daybreak‘s approach to the genre was both loose and refreshing. Another show canceled by Netflix after a single season, Daybreak never really got a chance to hit its stride, despite there being huge potential in its interesting blend of ideas.

4) iZombie

While most zombie stories are post-apocalyptic, some of the subgenre’s best entries are those subversive enough to immerse its monsters into normal society. iZombie is a perfect example: the show follows a police medical examiner who, after turning into a zombie, eats homicide victims’ brains to absorb their memories and personalities in order to help solve cases. iZombie‘s imaginative and innovative approach to the genre earned it massive praise, and though its five-season run has ended, it would be a perfect candidate for a revival thanks to its continued popularity.

5) Santa Clarita Diet

The nature of television means that sometimes TV shows end on annoying cliffhangers, with Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet being a classic example. The show followed a pair of married realtors after one dies and returns as a zombie, complete with an insatiable hunger for human flesh. The show’s dark comedy and great performances from its exceptional cast made it a fan favorite, and its premature cancelation make it a prime contender for a potential revival.

6) Kingdom

One of the more original entries into the zombie genre in recent years, Kingdom‘s setting of 17th century Korea helped to set it apart from its contemporaries. Focusing not just on the outbreak of a zombie virus but also on the political workings of its society, Kingdom earned considerable praise during its run, and is considered an underrated horror tv show canceled too soon. Yet another show whose run was cut short by Netflix, Kingdom is another zombie TV show that deserves to return, largely due to its unique premise and stellar visual presentation.

7) Black Summer

Widely hailed as one of Netflix’s best zombie series, Black Summer remains criminally overlooked by many. The show follows Rose, a mother who is separated from her daughter in the early days of a zombie apocalypse, and chronicles her journey across post-apocalyptic America to find her. Produced as a spin-off of Z Nation, Black Summer‘s examination of the human side of zombie horror brought drama and suspense to viewers, with many hoping that it may yet make a return in some form.