✖

DC and WB's Green Lantern HBO Max series has started to pick up speed in its casting, and a new report reveals who might be in the lead for the role of everyone's favorite Green Lantern villain. That would be the leader of the Fear Corps, Sinestro, though in the series we will see a Sinestro who is still one of the most prominent members of the Green Lantern Corps, a role he held until he was exposed for his tyrannical rule over Korugar, which led to him becoming the Fear wielding villain we all know so well. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Game of Thrones star Tobias Menzies is in talks to join the cast as Thaal Sinestro, and if his roles in projects like Thrones, Outlander, and The Crown are anything to go by, he might be the perfect choice to play the fan-favorite character.

The character description for Sinestro describes him as "The greatest of all the Green Lanterns, Sinestro is akin to a warrior monk, the personification of grace under pressure. He serves as the strategic commander for the Corps and all Lanterns follow his orders without question. Although he is revered for his unmatched will power and wisdom, a darker destiny belies his otherwise Zen demeanor."

If Menzies takes the role he would join a cast that includes Finn Wittrock (Guy Gardner) and Jeremy Irvine (Alan Scott). They will be joined by other Lanterns like Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz, as well as a new Lantern named Bree Jarta.

Nothing has been confirmed by WB or DC, but we'll keep you posted if something is made official.

You can check out the synopsis for the new series below.

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

What do you think of DC's new Sinestro? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Green Lantern with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!