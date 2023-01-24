Greg Berlanti and Andy Serkis Producing New NBC Pilot

The work of Oliver Sacks is officially headed to NBC, with the help of some pretty major creators. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the network has given a pilot order to Wolf, a potential series which will be executive produced by, among other names, actor and director Andy Serkis and Arrowverse boss Greg Berlanti. The potential series will be based on Sacks' books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars. Superman & Lois' Lee Toland Krieger is on board to direct and executive produce, with Michael Grassi set to write and executive produce the pilot.

Wolf follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier, the human mind, while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health. Other executive producers include Berlanti Productions' Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman, The Imaginarium's Jonathan Cavendish and Will Tennant, and Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate of Fabel Entertainment.

Who is Oliver Sacks?

Sacks, who passed away in 2015, was a prolific neurologist and writer who published many case studies about neurological experiences. These included 1973's Awakenings, which was made into a film of the same name starring Robin Williams and Robert De Niro in 1990.

Sacks' books also include Migraine, A Leg to Stand On, Seeing Voices: A Journey Into the World of the Deaf, Uncle Tungsten: Memories of a Chemical Boyhood, The Island of the Colorblind, and Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain.

Does Greg Berlanti have a new Warner Bros. Discovery deal?

Wolf is just the latest project brought to life under a massive deal between Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery, which was officially inked earlier this month. Lasting at least through 2027, the deal will prioritize the individual success of each new Berlanti Productions show — a change of pace, after Berlanti previously had a record-breaking 13 shows on the air at the same time.

"Greg is a huge talent, and the impact of his prolific and powerful storytelling on Warner Bros. and audiences, and on our culture, is just 'wow,'" said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "He began his career with us, and we are incredibly fortunate that he will continue to build and grow our TV studio into the future."

