Grey's Anatomy Star Leaving Series After Almost 200 Episodes

Grey's Anatomy just said goodbye to series star Ellen Pompeo and now, the series is saying goodbye to another long-running fan favorite. On Friday, it was announced that Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie Pierce, will be exiting the series. Her last episode is scheduled to air on April 13th. McCreary is just the latest to depart or announce their departure from the iconic series, with Pompeo's last episode as a series regular having aired on February 23rd. It was also previously reported that showrunner Krista Vernoff will depart at the end of the current season, Season 19. According to Entertainment Weekly, McCreary, like Pompeo, is likely to return in some capacity in the future.

McCreary first joined Grey's Anatomy at the end of Season 10, playing the cardiothoracic surgeon half-sister of Pompeo's Meredith Grey. Her departure means that the series' Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital now is without both of Ellis' Grey's daughters.

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family," McCreary said in a statement. "It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey's Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support. To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds."

Pompeo took to Instagram to share her own response to the announcement, thanking her co-star for her hard work and offering her "lots of love.

"Congratulations Kelly," she wrote. "Thanks so much for your super hard work and the valuable contributions you've made to the Grey's legacy. Looking forward to your next chapter. Lots of love, EP."

"Kelly McCreary is a writer's dream come true; brilliant, nuanced, thoughtful, and kind," Vernoff said in a statement. "We will deeply miss her and her beautifully crafted Dr. Maggie Pierce."

What do you think about McCreary's departure from Grey's Anatomy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.