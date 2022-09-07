Grey's Anatomy Brings Back Original Cast Member for Season 19

Kate Walsh is headed back to Grey's Anatomy. According to Variety (via TVLine), Walsh is set to appear as fan-favorite character Addison Montgomery in a recurring capacity for the long-running series' upcoming 19th season. Walsh first appeared as Addison, the estranged wife of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in the Season 1 finale and remained on the series through Season 3 before departing for the spinoff, Private Practice. Walsh has over the seasons made guest-starring appearances, most recently in Season 18 with a short story arc that saw her finally make peace with Derek's death.

Walsh herself also confirmed the news of her return in an Instagram post replying to a fan who had commented "confirm your return for Season 19 please and thank you". The post featured a short video clip of Walsh giving a peek at the trailers on the series' set.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey's Anatomy first debuted on March 27, 2005, and is the longest running scripted primetime series currently airing on ABC. The series is set to return for Season 19 on Thursday, October 6th, and will see a major shift for the series. It was recently announced that Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, will only appear in eight episodes of the new season, though Pompeo will continue the narrate the series and will continue to serve as an executive producer on the series, which received its Season 19 renewal back in January.

"Grey's Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it's clear that fans can't get enough of Shonda Rhimes' brilliant creation," said Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a press release. "We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come."

"I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season," said Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes. "This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years."

Grey's Anatomy is set to return for Season 19 on Thursday, October 6th at 9/8c on ABC.