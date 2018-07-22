‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Hints at ‘Massive Changes’ for Upcoming Season

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is teasing some big changes for the ABC drama series’ 15th season.

When fans last saw Jo Wilson (Luddington), the surgical resident was tying the knot to longtime boyfriend Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) on a ferryboat, in a ceremony officiated by Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Jo was also considering the possibility of taking a surgical fellowship in Boston, with Meredith giving her and Alex her blessing for them to leave Seattle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But don’t expect to see a big time jump when the show returns this fall.

“We pick up right where we left off,” Luddington told TVLine. “There’s not like a massive time jump.”

Luddington did tease some big changes coming for Jo, including answers to things she’s been wondering for some time.

“I’ve heard rumors — rumors-rumors — that Jo might find her specialty this season, which is really exciting and is a long time coming,” she said. “I’m interested to see what it is.”

The actress also shared what her dream plot points for the season would be.

“I do hope that at some point Jo does find out who her family is,” she said. “I feel like that’s the final mystery behind her that she doesn’t know any information on.”

Also, as a big fan of “sexy Meredith,” Luddington wants to see the return of Scott Speedman, who guest-starred in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in season 14 as a doctor who caught Meredith’s interests.

“He was one of the first people that she really had that spark with” since Derek, the actress said.

One return fans should be excited about? The permanent return of Kim Raver’s Teddy Altman.

The cardiothoracic surgeon made a surprise return during the season 14 finale, when Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) offered her the job of interim Chief of Surgery while she takes a “sabbatical” from being the boss. The shockers kept coming when in the final minute of the episode, Teddy revealed she was pregnant, likely with Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) baby.

“I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story.”

Grey’s Anatomy will return for its 15th season Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET in fall 2018 on ABC.