Grimm Reboot Movie In the Works (Should Fans Be Worried?)

After leaving the land of the living more than seven years ago, Grimm is planning a resurrection. The fan-favorite supernatural series made a name for itself on NBC’s Friday night lineup, overcoming the odds on the lowest-rated day of the week to become a long-running staple for NBCUniversal’s network. Grimm anchored Fridays for six seasons, before concluding its run in 2017. Now, the entertainment company is looking to bring Grimm back to the screen.

According to a new report from Deadline, NBCUniversal is dipping its toes back into the world of Grimm for a brand new feature film. The Grimm movie is being developed at Peacock, where it will debut as an original film.

The movie is being written by Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman, who also wrote episodes of Bones and CSI. Berman will be joined by original Grimm co-creators David Greenalt and Jim Kouf, who will be executive producing the movie with Hazy Mills Productions and Universal Television.

The big question for fans will be focused on what kind of Grimm movie this is going to be, and whether or not the original cast is going to return. Deadline‘s report indicates that it is both a continuation of the original series as well as a reboot of the material for a new audience, so the answer remains unclear.

Deadline suggests that this movie is going to have “ties” to the original series, while simultaneously creating “new mythology” for viewers that didn’t watch the show. The goal, if the film is successful, will be to launch a whole new Grimm series that follows the events of the movie.

If that’s the case, this could really go either way. It wouldn’t feel quite like Grimm without David Giuntoli’s Nick Burkhardt leading the way, but this could be an attempt to create a new roster of characters that could spearhead a new franchise moving forward. It honestly wouldn’t feel all that surprising if the film acts as a passing of the torch, beginning with Nick Burkhardt and eventually shifting the story to the next Grimm in line.

Giuntoli starred in all 123 episodes of the original Grimm run, which aired from 2011 to 2017. The trio of Russell Hornsby, Silas Weird Mitchell, and Sasha Ruiz also appeared in every episode of the show. Reggie Lee, Elizabeth Tulloch, and Bree Turner also starred in Grimm over the course of its six seasons, each appearing in more than 100 episodes.